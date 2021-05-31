$6.59 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to post sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.68 billion. The Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $25.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.65 billion to $26.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.47 billion to $26.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $43.59 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 10.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 102.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 19,863 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $2,334,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

