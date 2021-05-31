$6.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report earnings of $6.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.35. Vail Resorts posted earnings of $3.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $8.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on MTN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.64.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,426,000 after acquiring an additional 629,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $109,224,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $104,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,852,000 after buying an additional 351,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,711,000 after buying an additional 258,832 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTN stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $326.88. The company had a trading volume of 137,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $172.88 and a 12 month high of $338.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,167.43 and a beta of 1.30.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.