$60.08 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post $60.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.55 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $17.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 244.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $269.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.71 million to $293.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $398.00 million, with estimates ranging from $364.81 million to $469.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

HT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,850 shares of company stock worth $514,006. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HT stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.83.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

