$704.57 Million in Sales Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to announce $704.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $706.80 million and the lowest is $701.00 million. Hill-Rom posted sales of $767.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $111.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

