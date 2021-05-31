$71.00 Million in Sales Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to announce $71.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.50 million. Glaukos posted sales of $31.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $295.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $291.20 million to $303.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $344.76 million, with estimates ranging from $329.20 million to $362.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,870,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 566.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period.

GKOS stock opened at $73.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.70.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

