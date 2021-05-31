$8.53 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to post sales of $8.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.15 million and the highest is $12.90 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $11.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $31.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $51.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $36.88 million, with estimates ranging from $14.94 million to $70.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

PIRS stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $217.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 128,183 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

