$89.43 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce sales of $89.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.26 million. AppFolio reported sales of $81.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $352.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.07 million to $352.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $421.51 million, with estimates ranging from $420.60 million to $422.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%.

APPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

In related news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,555,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,941,430 in the last ninety days. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at about $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio stock opened at $134.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.06. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $186.59.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

