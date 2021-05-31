9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NMTR. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $321.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.09. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 154,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 91,414 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $1,195,000. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, CEO John Temperato bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Sitar bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,338. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 450,000 shares of company stock worth $450,000 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

