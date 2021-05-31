$99.14 Million in Sales Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to post $99.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.70 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $92.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $408.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $405.90 million to $410.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $471.27 million, with estimates ranging from $461.50 million to $475.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $498,649.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,442 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $46.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $51.97. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.64 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

