AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.0% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.20. 7,104,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,297,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

