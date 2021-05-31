Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.79.

ANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at $28,525,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 458.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 108,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

