Abulaba (AAA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 62% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Abulaba has a market cap of $1,233.97 and $8.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abulaba coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Abulaba has traded down 65.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00086292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00019068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.64 or 0.01027058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.38 or 0.09606550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00091388 BTC.

Abulaba Coin Profile

Abulaba is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Buying and Selling Abulaba

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

