Abyss Token (ABYSS) Market Cap Tops $3.45 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00084941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00019510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.15 or 0.01023781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.68 or 0.09617891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00091833 BTC.

About Abyss Token

ABYSS is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

