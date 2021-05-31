Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.49 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.08.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:ACEL opened at $13.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 1.32. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 365,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,117.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $278,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,226,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,996,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,713 over the last three months. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.