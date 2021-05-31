Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the lowest is $2.15. Accenture posted earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $282.16. 2,005,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.23. Accenture has a 52 week low of $194.83 and a 52 week high of $294.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.