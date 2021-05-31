AceD Trading Up 35.8% Over Last Week (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 31st. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. AceD has a total market capitalization of $120,343.74 and approximately $176.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AceD Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

