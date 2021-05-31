AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 369,100 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the April 29th total of 261,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACUIF shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Shares of ACUIF opened at $10.98 on Monday. AcuityAds has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $26.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.