AdEx Network (ADX) Price Hits $0.83 on Exchanges

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $100.58 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00002322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 127,873,821 coins and its circulating supply is 120,731,344 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

