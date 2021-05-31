Adshares Price Reaches $0.38 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $87,666.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00017823 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,598,420 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

