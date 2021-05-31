AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of AECOM worth $22,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $921,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,704,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in AECOM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AECOM by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 34,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $65.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -141.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AECOM has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

