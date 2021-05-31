Agora (NASDAQ:API) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agora (NASDAQ:API) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $178 million-$182 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.26 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agora has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.14.

Get Agora alerts:

NASDAQ:API opened at $44.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of -9.25. Agora has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $114.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.14.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.