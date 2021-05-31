Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.300-2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.950-9.100 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $299.66. 17,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,386. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.26. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $229.17 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

