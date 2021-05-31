Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.950-9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 2.300-2.400 EPS.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $299.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,386. The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.26. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $229.17 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.