Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $69.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $74.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,483.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,018 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

