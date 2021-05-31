Alchemy Pay Price Tops $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $10.32 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.81 or 0.00427497 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.68 or 0.00290715 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00160030 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00011102 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000577 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,392,630 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

