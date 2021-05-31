Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 313,200 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.30% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $15,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 105,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,921.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

