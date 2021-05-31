Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432,277 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Nordson worth $18,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,180,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after buying an additional 531,379 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 27.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $238,521.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,630. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $221.69 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $223.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.54 and a 200-day moving average of $199.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.