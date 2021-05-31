Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $18.43 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Brown & Brown worth $18,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $52.52 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

