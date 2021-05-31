Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of The Toro worth $18,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 47.2% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 449.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 51,835 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the first quarter worth $1,321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,220,000 after buying an additional 146,066 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Shares of TTC opened at $111.09 on Monday. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.41 and a 200 day moving average of $100.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $361,087.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.