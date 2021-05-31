Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 147,337 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.61% of Helmerich & Payne worth $17,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 50,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

NYSE HP opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $33.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

