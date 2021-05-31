Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,967 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,967 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.28% of MasTec worth $19,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in MasTec by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,879 shares of company stock worth $7,743,546. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $116.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $121.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.78 and its 200 day moving average is $85.17. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

