Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,100 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $57.15. The company had a trading volume of 87,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,587. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $58.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

