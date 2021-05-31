Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the April 29th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $37.80.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.73%. Analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 484,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 201,701 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,600,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 52,586 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 488.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMOT. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

