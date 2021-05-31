Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALSN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,458. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,544,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 670,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 238,832 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,673,000 after purchasing an additional 382,508 shares during the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

