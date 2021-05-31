AllSafe (ASAFE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $436.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. AllSafe has a market cap of $321,118.77 and approximately $436.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00070699 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000811 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

