Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,651 shares of company stock valued at $95,518,672. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $9.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,411.56. 1,205,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,802. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,332.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,017.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.