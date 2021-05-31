Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,651 shares of company stock worth $95,518,672 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $9.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,411.56. 1,205,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,802. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,332.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,017.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

