Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,651 shares of company stock worth $95,518,672 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,411.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,332.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,017.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

