Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 182.0% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,536,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,356.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,680. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,300.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2,002.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

