Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.7% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $5.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,356.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,300.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,002.91. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

