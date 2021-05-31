AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,687 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 51,515 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 22,973 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $2,823,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 72,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 11,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $249.68 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $180.41 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

