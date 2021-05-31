Alstom (ALO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alstom (EPA: ALO):

5/24/2021 – Alstom was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Alstom was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Alstom was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Alstom was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Alstom was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Alstom was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Alstom was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Alstom was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Alstom was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Alstom was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Alstom was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Alstom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/9/2021 – Alstom was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Alstom was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €46.35 ($54.53) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.37. Alstom SA has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

