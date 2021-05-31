AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATGFF shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $19.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. AltaGas has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $20.12.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.