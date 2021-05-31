Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Boston Family Office LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 171,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $530,349,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.8% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 22.7% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

AMZN opened at $3,223.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,316.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,207.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,398.20 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

