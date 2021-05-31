Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,223.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,316.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,207.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,398.20 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

