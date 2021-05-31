Ambrosus (AMB) Price Reaches $0.0374 on Major Exchanges

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and $317,792.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 724,050,745 coins and its circulating supply is 190,323,817 coins. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

