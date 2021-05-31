American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $21,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,613 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,152,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,613,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,095,000 after buying an additional 1,585,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $38.07 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.