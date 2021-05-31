American International Group Inc. Sells 11,658 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,658 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $10,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 41.1% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 195,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 19.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KR opened at $36.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.