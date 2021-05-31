American International Group Inc. Sells 7,787 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of CoreLogic worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,322,000 after buying an additional 47,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,048,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 918,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,034,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,834,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CoreLogic by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,149,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Shares of CoreLogic stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average of $79.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.15. CoreLogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.