American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the April 29th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $150.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.34 and a 200-day moving average of $102.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.81. American National Group has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $157.99.

Get American National Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 85.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 136,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 45,094 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group during the first quarter worth $352,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.